Canada's Kerri Einarson wins Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Kerri Einarson's Team Canada has once again won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Einarson defeated Manitoba's Kaitlyn Lawes 4-3 in 11 ends in Sunday's final at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
She won it when Lawes failed to take out Einarson's lone rock on the button with her hammer throw.
It is Einarson's fifth title and first since 2023.
Either Einarson or Rachel Homan have been finalists at the Tournament of Hearts for the past 10 years.
Homan, the reigning national champion, is missing this year's event because she's representing Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Canada's first game of the Olympics tournament is against Denmark on Feb. 12.
Lawes had not reached the final of the Canadian women's curling championship since she won the 2015 title as the third on Jennifer Jones's Manitoba rink.
Lawes's final stone in the second end was light, allowing Einarson to pick up an easy steal for the first point of the game.
A second Lawes error helped Einarson earn another point. The Manitoba skip tried a short-angle runback in the fourth end but her stone failed to roll deep enough into the house, leading to another Einarson steal for a 2-0 Canada lead.
Lawes tied it 2-2 in the sixth thanks to an Einarson mistake. The Canada skipped missed her takeout attempt with the final stone of the end, sailing it through the house, allowing Lawes to make an easy draw for two.
In the seventh, Einarson's double takeout to try and clear the house was nearly successful but one of Lawes's rocks barely held on to the red ring for a single and Manitoba's first lead of the game.
After two blank ends, Lawes had four rocks in the house but Einarson raised her own team's stone to force the extra end.
Earlier Sunday, Einarson beat Alberta's Selena Sturmay 12-5 in the semifinal.
She had to take the long way to the final after Lawes routed Einarson 10-2 in eight ends in the 1/2 Page playoff on Saturday.
"We definitely don't do things the easy way on this team," joked Einarson between the two draws. "We've been through the semifinal the majority of the time, I think.
"It's nice to get our feet under us and get used to the ice instead of sitting around all day."
Sturmay's bronze was the first time she has reached the podium at the Tournament of Hearts. She said that she learned a lot over the course of the event.
"I'm just really proud of the girls for showing up all week," said Sturmay, who is seven months pregnant. "You don't come to this event to lose and I just want to say thank you to the girls for playing as well as they did.
"At the end of the day, I think we just need to go in debrief, reflect on it."
Canada's Kerri Einarson is returning to the championship game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Einarson beat Alberta's Selena Sturmay 12-5 in the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship on Sunday afternoon. Einarson faced Manitoba's Kaitlyn Lawes in the tournament's final that night.
"I think if we can keep playing like that, put some pressure on them," said Einarson on what it will take to win a fifth national championship. "I know Team Lawes is playing really well too.
"We've just got to put some pressure on them and come out there and make some big shots when we need them."
It's the 10th consecutive year that either Einarson or Rachel Homan have been finalists at the Tournament of Hearts. Homan, the reigning national champion, is missing this year's event because she's representing Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
The championship game will be a rematch of Saturday's 1/2 Page playoff when Lawes routed Einarson 10-2 in eight ends.
"We definitely don't do things the easy way on this team," joked Einarson. "We've been through the semifinal the majority of the time, I think.
"It's nice to get our feet under us and get used to the ice instead of sitting around all day."
In the semifinal, Einarson made a perfectly placed draw for three in the second end for an early lead.
Sturmay replied with a single in the third to cut into Einarson's lead. The two teams then exchanged deuces in the fourth and fifth ends for Einarson to hold a 5-3 lead.
Einarson, with hammer, grabbed two more points in the sixth when Sturmay's final throw was inches short of Canada's previous stone. Einarson then just made a simple draw near the button to score a deuce.
"I think we just struggled with a couple different paths, missed a couple half shots, and they made us pay for those," said Sturmay, who is seven months pregnant. "But I've got to give full props to them. They're a great team.
"They played a great game, and I'm just going to look back on this game and learn a couple things moving forward."
Sturmay got a single in the seventh and then stole another in the eighth to cut Einarson's lead to 7-5.
The two teams shook hands in the ninth end after Einarson scored five to put the game well out of reach for the Alberta rink.
