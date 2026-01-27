Sports News

Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2026

Sports hall swells by five

Photo: Wayne Moore (l to r) Dave McClellan, Jessica Peattie, Bob Harris, Silverado Socrates, Bill Stephens

The Central Okanagan Hall of Fame has announced five new inductees to its hallowed walls.

The hall of fame class of 2026, announced during a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Kelowna Museum, includes Dave McClellan and Bob Harris in the builders category and Silverado Socrates, Bill Stephens and Jessica Peattie.

McClellan is one of the first officials inducted into the hall. Over his many decades he has refereed more than 10,000 hockey games, served as referee-in-chief of Kelowna Minor Hockey for nearly 30 years and has mentored hundreds of young officials along the way.

Harris has achieved recognition at a national level for not one, but two sports. In the winter, he was a fixture at the Kelowna Club working with youth, high school and adult curlers and, when the weather warmed up, he could be found coaching on a softball diamond.

These days, Harris has turned his attention to officiating, umpiring minor fastball games around the Kelowna area.

Stephens is an accomplished runner, cyclist and cross-country skier.

Over a 30-year span, he said he ran more than 300 races and, at the same time, founded the Kelowna Running Club.

He also helped found the Interior Road Racing Association that puts on six to eight cycling races across the Okanagan each year.

Socrates was a world-class runner at both the high school and collegiate levels.

While still in high school, she set the Canadian junior 3,000 metre record which was just recently broken. She was a five-time all-Canadian at the University of Victoria where she also captured CIAU cross-country championships in 1985, 86 and 87.

Socrates was also inducted into the UVIC Hall of Fame in 2013.

Jessica Peattie was an outstanding field hockey player at KSS, UBC and eventually on the world stage. She won a provincial championship at KSS, three national titles at UBC, was chosen player of the year and eventually was named captain of Canada’s junior national team.

Peattie, who has recently returned to the Okanagan, says induction to the hall of fame is inspiring her to return to the sport in some capacity.

She hopes this will help inspire younger girls, including her own children.

“My husband and I are looking forward to bringing our kids here and show them once they get the induction pieces together to show them…and I think my daughter will really like that,” she said.

“It’s really special to see them kind of walk the same path and have opportunities to play sports here. All of the programs have grown so much since I was an athlete so it’s really cool that everyone has these opportunities now and allowing them to get to the world and international stages.”