282425
282088
Sports News  

Kelowna snowboarder will compete in her third Olympic games

Critchlow off to Olympics

Wayne Moore - Jan 22, 2026 / 3:58 pm | Story: 595680

Tess Critchlow got the call Wednesday every aspiring Olympic athlete hopes to get.

Even a veteran Olympian.

The Kelowna snowboarder was one of 13 athletes named to compete for Canada in snowboard cross at the Milan Cortina games.

This will be the third Olympics for the 30 year-old Critchlow, who rides out of Big White.

She first broke onto the Olympic scene in PyeongChang, finishing ninth. She improved to sixth in Beijing four years ago, finishing second in the four woman small final.

She also teamed up with Liam Moffett in the Olympic debut of mixed team snowboard cross, but they bowed out in the quarter-finals.

The women’s snowboard cross is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 13.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Penticton sports event
Penticton Vees vs Spokane Chiefs

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Jan 23 7:00 pm

Kelowna sports event
Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Jan 24 6:00 pm

Kamloops sports event
Kamloops Indoor Triathlon

Tournament Capital Center, Kamloops
Jan 25 8:00 am



283478
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




283478


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


279984
282592


281805
275997