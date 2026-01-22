Sports News

Kelowna snowboarder will compete in her third Olympic games

Critchlow off to Olympics

Photo: Olympic.ca Tess Critchlow off to her third Olympics

Tess Critchlow got the call Wednesday every aspiring Olympic athlete hopes to get.

Even a veteran Olympian.

The Kelowna snowboarder was one of 13 athletes named to compete for Canada in snowboard cross at the Milan Cortina games.

This will be the third Olympics for the 30 year-old Critchlow, who rides out of Big White.

She first broke onto the Olympic scene in PyeongChang, finishing ninth. She improved to sixth in Beijing four years ago, finishing second in the four woman small final.

She also teamed up with Liam Moffett in the Olympic debut of mixed team snowboard cross, but they bowed out in the quarter-finals.

The women’s snowboard cross is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 13.