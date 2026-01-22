Sports News
Kelowna snowboarder will compete in her third Olympic games
Critchlow off to Olympics
Photo: Olympic.ca
Tess Critchlow off to her third Olympics
Tess Critchlow got the call Wednesday every aspiring Olympic athlete hopes to get.
Even a veteran Olympian.
The Kelowna snowboarder was one of 13 athletes named to compete for Canada in snowboard cross at the Milan Cortina games.
This will be the third Olympics for the 30 year-old Critchlow, who rides out of Big White.
She first broke onto the Olympic scene in PyeongChang, finishing ninth. She improved to sixth in Beijing four years ago, finishing second in the four woman small final.
She also teamed up with Liam Moffett in the Olympic debut of mixed team snowboard cross, but they bowed out in the quarter-finals.
The women’s snowboard cross is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 13.
More Sports News
RECENT STORIES
- Racial discrimination tossedOliver - 5:25 pm
- Gordon Drive now clearedKelowna - 5:06 pm
- Sweat culture on the beachPeachland - 4:44 pm
- Mt Baldy public hearingRDKB - 4:16 pm
- Minister condemns vandalsPort Alberni - 4:01 pm
Sports Links
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]