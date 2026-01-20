Football fans snap up Sun season tickets and chance to get early-bird CFL seats
Sun tickets going fast
Football fans were quick to snap up Okanagan Sun season tickets, guaranteeing them priority access to one, or both BC Lions regular season games scheduled for the Apple Bowl this summer.
Sun officials describe sales as “brisk” on the opening day of the season ticket campaign Monday with nearly 200 season tickets sold.
As part of the campaign, fans will receive a purchase code for one ticket to either the June 27 games with Calgary or the July 4 matchup with Edmonton with each $100 Sun season ticket purchased.
Fans will receive a purchase code to grab a ticket for both games with each $150 Sun season ticket purchased.
Fans wishing to take part in the campaign have until Feb 24 to purchase tickets through the Okanagan Sun website.
The early bird window to purchase tickets for the two CFL games runs from Feb 10 to 24 before tickets go on sale to the general public.
Special purchase codes will be sent prior to the opening of the early bird window.
