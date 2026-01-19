277731
Kelowna's Josh Gorges, Vernon Vipers, to be inducted into provincial Hockey Hall of Fame

B.C. Hall of Fame call

Bowen Assman - Jan 19, 2026 / 10:40 am | Story: 595040

The Okanagan is well-represented in the 2026 B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame class.

Kelowna's Josh Gorges and the Vernon Vipers teams of 2008-09 and 2009-10 will be getting inducted in the Hall of Fame on July 11.

Gorges played four seasons with his hometown Kelowna Rockets in the WHL, before moving on to a 783 game career in the NHL. With the Rockets, he was instrumental in the team's Memorial Cup Championship in 2004, and was named the tournament's most sportsmanlike player.

“It's just a special honour,” said Gorges, who is currently an assistant coach with the Rockets. “When you're a kid, even a teenager, you go to be an adult while you're still playing this game so you don't think about these things. It's not something you aspire to achieve. Then, you get the call and you're just filled with gratitude.”

The Vernon Vipers teams of 2009 and 2010 will be inducted, because of their back-to-back Royal Bank Cup national championships. The 2009 team had a remarkable season, finishing the regular season with a 42-14-1-3 record. The 2010 team one-upped the year before, finishing with a 51-6-0-3 record.

Mark Ferner, coach of the teams, called the induction an "incredible honour."

Joining Gorges and the Vipers in the 2026 class are Stanley Cup champion Andrew Ladd, Travis Green (NHL player and coach), Malcom Ashford (official) and Daryl Reaugh (broadcaster).

Tickets are on sale for the induction ceremony in Penticton here.

