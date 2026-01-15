Sports News

Okanagan Sun season ticket holders get right to purchase tickets for Lions games in Kelowna

Sun tickets = Lions tickets

Photo: The Canadian Press Okanagan Sun season ticket holders get first crack at CFL tickets

The Okanagan Sun has secured tickets to the two BC Lions Kelowna games exclusively for season ticket holders.

A total of 1,000 tickets will be available for Sun season ticket holders for each of the two CFL games slated for the Apple Bowl on June 27 when the Lions face the Calgary Stampeders, and July 4 when they face the Edmonton Elks.

Anyone purchasing a Sun season ticket will receive a purchase code to buy Lions tickets on a one-for-one basis.

Season tickets for this promotion are priced at $100 and $150 each and will be available for sale beginning Monday, Jan. 19 at 8 a.m. through the Okanagan Sun website.

By using the purchase code, you will then be able to purchase tickets for the Lions games during the pre-sale window from Feb. 10 to 24. The code will be deactivated after Feb. 24.

Through the promotion, fans will be able to purchase one ticket for either the Calgary or Edmonton game for each $100 season ticket purchased.

For those fans wishing to get tickets for both Edmonton and Calgary games, they can purchase a $150 season ticket which will entitle them to buy one ticket for each game.

The Lions were forced to seek an alternate home while the World Cup takes over BC Place in June and early July.

The CFL team will spend a week in the city with events scheduled throughout that time.

With an anticipated capacity of about 17,500, tickets for both Kelowna games are expected to sell out very quickly.

Typically, tickets for games such as these have been sold out within an hour.