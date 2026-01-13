Sports News

UBCO Heat volleyball builds upon best-ever season with weekend sweep

Heat remain red hot

Photo: Will Thompson Photo Led by Kelowna locals Seba Manuel and Thys Weststrate, the UBCO Heat are off to their best ever start in program history.

The best-ever season for the UBCO Heat men’s volleyball team has continued.

Playing a weekend set at home against the Calgary Dinos, the Heat dominated, sweeping both matches to bring their record to 13-1 on the season.

The Heat were led by Kelowna local Seba Manuel, who put up 17 total kills over the six sets. The six-foot-five outside hitter has 193 kills on the season, which is second in Canada West.

Middle Thys Weststrate, another Kelowna local, added six blocks over the weekend to increase his Canada West leading average of 1.43 blocks per game.

UBCO has already set a program record for wins when they eclipsed 11 in November. Their previous best season was in 2021-22 when they finished 10-6. they have already clinched a spot in the Canada West playoffs.

After a week off, UBCO, who is tops in the Canada West standings, will be back home for their final two regular-season home games on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23 and 24. They will be facing the Trinity Western Spartans (10-2), who have won seven national championships, all since 2006.