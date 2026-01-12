UBCO Heat basketball guard Jalen Shirley sets team record for points in a game with 43
Scoring record set
UBCO Heat basketball player Jalen Shirley continues to make history.
The fifth-year guard set the program record for points a game, with an efficient 43 in his team's 86-82 loss to the Thompson Rivers University TRU) Wolfpack on Saturday night in Kamloops. He shattered the previous record, set by Yassine Ghomari in 2012, by 10.
Shirley hit 15 of his 18 field goals, including five three-pointers to keep his team in the game against a Wolfpack team that is 10-4 on the season.
In 91 career games, the native of Brampton, Ont. is second in career points with the Heat with 1,361, and is first on the points per game list, with an average of 15.1.
The Heat, 3-11 on the year, lost both weekend games to the Wolfpack and sit sixth in the Pacific Division. They are back home on Friday, Jan. 16 against the Mount Royal Cougars from Calgary. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBC Sports.
