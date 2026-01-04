275097
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking wins World Cup gold in Calgary

The Canadian Press - Jan 3, 2026 / 6:44 pm | Story: 592272
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking competes during the women's World Cup snowboard halfpipe event in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking competes during the women's World Cup snowboard halfpipe event in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking has won World Cup halfpipe gold.

The 24-year-old from Longueuil, Que., earned her first career World Cup victory.

Hosking's score of 82.5 points on her first of two runs stood up for the win in Calgary's superpipe at WinSport.

Shaotong Wu of China was second with a 77.25 score. Isabelle Loetscher of Switzerland was third with 76.

Calgary's Brooke D'Hont was fifth and Calgary's Felicity Geremia placed seventh.

Australia's Valentino Guseli won the men's halfpipe ahead of runner-up David Habluetzel of Switzerland and bronze medallist Patrick Burgener of Brazil. No Canadian men qualified for the final.

