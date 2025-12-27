Kelowna/Penticton rink captures provincial U18 curling title
Provincial curling champs
A junior curling team from the Okanagan has brought home a provincial title.
Team Rempel, representing Kelowna and Penticton, won the U18 girls provincial championship in Richmond.
Skip Megan Rempel, third Parker Rempel, second Gwyneth Jones and lead Ella Walker went undefeated through the tournament. They bested Team Wu, made up of players from clubs in Cloverdale, Richmond, New Westminster and Langley twice, including in the final.
BC has qualified two girls' teams for nationals, so both Team Rempel and Team Wu will be heading to Timmins, Ontario, in February.
The gold medals aren’t the only hardware coming back to the Okanagan from the U18 and wheelchair provincials. Team Jaeger, representing the Kelowna Curling Club, are U18 boys silver medalists. They dropped the final to Team Reynolds from Kimberley, who have qualified for the nationals.
Team Smithies, with players from Kelowna and Delta, won the Gary Cormack Cup. The trophy is named in honour of Paralympic champion and wheelchair curling pioneer Gary Cormack, who passed away in 2024.
More Sports News
- Crash into pole kills manBC - 3:01 pm
- Provincial curling champsRichmond - 3:00 pm
- Teens help boost food bankKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Snowfall warnings in effectNorth BC, Yukon - 2:45 pm
- Carney meets ZelenskyyCanada - 1:41 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]