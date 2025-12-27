Kelowna's Homepage
Sports News  

Kelowna/Penticton rink captures provincial U18 curling title

Provincial curling champs

Cindy White - Dec 27, 2025 / 3:00 pm | Story: 591333

A junior curling team from the Okanagan has brought home a provincial title.

Team Rempel, representing Kelowna and Penticton, won the U18 girls provincial championship in Richmond.

Skip Megan Rempel, third Parker Rempel, second Gwyneth Jones and lead Ella Walker went undefeated through the tournament. They bested Team Wu, made up of players from clubs in Cloverdale, Richmond, New Westminster and Langley twice, including in the final.

BC has qualified two girls' teams for nationals, so both Team Rempel and Team Wu will be heading to Timmins, Ontario, in February.

The gold medals aren’t the only hardware coming back to the Okanagan from the U18 and wheelchair provincials. Team Jaeger, representing the Kelowna Curling Club, are U18 boys silver medalists. They dropped the final to Team Reynolds from Kimberley, who have qualified for the nationals.

Team Smithies, with players from Kelowna and Delta, won the Gary Cormack Cup. The trophy is named in honour of Paralympic champion and wheelchair curling pioneer Gary Cormack, who passed away in 2024.

