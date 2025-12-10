Kelowna's Megan Osland misses qualifying for LPGA Tour

Photo: Megan Osland Kelowna's Megan Osland has missed the cut at the 2025 LPGA Q-Series: Final Qualifying Stage.

Kelowna's Megan Osland just missed her chance to qualify for this year's LPGA Tour.

Osland made it to the final stage of LPGA qualifying at the tournament in Mobile, Alabama, this week.

She started the tournament with a 69 in round one, followed by a 72 in round one, a 68, and a final-round 77, leaving her tied for 45th place. The top 25, including ties, receive 2026 LPGA Tour status.

Osland was one of only 45 golfers who managed to advance to the second stage of LPGA qualifying, out of 197 players this year.