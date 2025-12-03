Sports News

Kelowna boxer wins national super-heavyweight title

Photo: Kelowna Boxing Club Braydon Horcoff (left) with coach David Habib (right) after winning gold at the 2025 Elite Nationals

Braydon Horcoff might be 30 years old, but he’s still a newcomer to the sport of boxing.

Maybe his age is one of the reasons he’s made such a meteoric rise through the ranks.

The Kelowna Boxing Club member was crowned the super-heavyweight (90+ kg) at the 2025 Boxing Canada Elite Nationals in Winnipeg last weekend.

Long road to champion

Coach David Habib said Horcoff started working with the club when he moved to Kelowna in 2019. It was in 2022, at the prestigious Haringey tournament in London, England, that he burst onto the international scene.

“Even though he was considered at that time a novice, he went into what’s known as an open tournament, which means you’re fighting guys that have hundreds of fights," said Habib.

His first match at the 2022 tournament was against a fighter from London, whom he defeated. Then he faced the world champion at the time from Nigeria.

“He ended up beating the kid from Nigeria and then in the final, he fought a kid from Ireland,” Habib explained.

He said fans flocked around the ring to watch the fight, calling Horcoff “Tommy” because of his similarities to American Tommy Morrison, who won the 1993 World Boxing Organization heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over George Foreman.

“It was just incredible. What a war it was, toe-to-toe. This kid from Ireland and Braydon.

“I always say that fight was the most incredible fight I’ve seen for amateurs,” said Habib. “I never saw a loser in that fight. Braydon got the decision, Braydon won the gold medal but I didn’t think the other kid was a loser either, because it was a spectacular fight.”

Not only did Horcoff win gold, but his points earned Canada the team trophy, and he was named the best fighter of the tournament. He made such an impression, the event organizers used his image on their posters advertising for the following year's event. Unfortunately, he was not able to attend because of a broken ankle.

A return to form

That injury set back his training schedule, but Horcoff was back on form for the nationals last weekend.

He bested the defending Canadian super-heavyweight champion while fighting a weight class above his usual weight. The boxers he beat towered over him.

“That’s why it just became the same thing here at the nationals. People didn’t know who Braydon was, but everybody gravitated to him because of his performance in those three fights,” said Habib.

“They were screaming when he was landing punches. The place went absolutely berserk when he won the title.

“It was so amazing. It was beautiful.”

Horcoff now must choose between reporting for national team training camps in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles or turning pro. The good news is that the Olympic boxing rules are being loosened to allow professionals to compete.

Habib is encouraging Horcoff to stick it out for the 2028 games.

“Even if you want to go pro, it’s not going to hurt you to be an Olympian. It’s not going to hurt you to medal at the Olympics.”