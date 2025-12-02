UBCO Heat men's volleyball team, led by Okanagan locals, set new team record for wins in a season
Fourth in the nation
The UBCO Heat men's volleyball team is just over halfway through the 2025-26 campaign, and they have already set a new record for wins in a season.
Currently 11-1, the Heat have jumped two spots to fourth in the national U Sports volleyball rankings, after beating last year's national champion Brandon Bobcats in back-to-back games over the weekend.
The Heat are led by a group of Okanagan locals.
Middle Thys Westrate, from Kelowna, leads all players in the conference with 70 blocks one the season. Outside hitter Seba Manuel, also from Kelowna, sits second in the conference in kills with 176.
Coldstream's James Helfrick has also been integral, as the middle stepped in to start his first game against the Bobcats on Saturday, and contributed with key blocks and kills.
UBCO is riding an eight-game win streak which has vaulted them to the top of the Canada West standings. The Heat also continue to lead all Canadian universities in wins and are one of just three programs in the country with only a single defeat this season.
UBCO is off for the winter break, but will return to action on Friday, Jan. 9 for eight more games in the regular season, beginning with a matchup agains the Calgary Dinos at home in The Furnace.
