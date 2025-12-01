287797
Vernon Panthers football team demolishes Argyle Pipers to take home provincial championship

Utter football domination

Bowen Assman - Dec 1, 2025 / 10:49 am | Story: 586971

The Vernon Secondary School Panthers can now call themselves a provincial champion for the fourth time.

In a dominant affair on Sunday, Nov. 30, the top ranked Panthers walloped the Argyle Pipers from Vancouver, 41-0, to win the AA provincial championship.

The team was led by their star quarterback Ayden McDonald. He got the offence started with a 30-yard touchdown run.

The next play from scrimmage, Jonah Lee intercepted a Pipers pass, and took it all the way back to put the Panthers up by two scores.

Owen West and Bennett Friesen padded the Panthers lead with rushing touchdowns in a game that was never really close.

McDonald would win MVP honours for his electric night, which included three rushing touchdowns. Panthers Blake Bell was also named outstanding lineman of the game.

Vernon last won the provincial championship in 2023, and came second last year, losing to the Windsor Wolves 17-14. The Panthers also won it all in 2018 and 2019.

Throughout nine regular season and playoff games, the Panthers averaged 41 points a game, allowing just six, while also pitching four shutouts.

