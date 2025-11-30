Brad Jacobs beats Matt Dunstone at Trials to lock up Olympic spot
Brad Jacobs, Olympic spot
Jacobs and his Calgary-based team swept the best-of-three matchup against Dunstone's Winnipeg side and will represent Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February.
With the game tied after nine ends, Jacobs had hammer and made a hit for a single to win it in the 10th.
Earlier in the day at Scotiabank Centre, Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Christina Black of Halifax in the women's final.
Jacobs and his team of vice Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert outscored Dunstone 9-8 in Game 1 on Friday night.
Jacobs was forced to a single in the opening end of Game 2. Dunstone gave up a steal in the second when he was light on a draw but pulled even with a deuce in the third.
Kennedy made a runback triple-takeout in the fourth end and his skip delivered another highlight shot with an angle-raise to salvage a single for a 3-2 lead.
Dunstone picked a Jacobs rock off the button for a single in the sixth end. Jacobs made a double-takeout for a pair in the seventh and ticked off his own rock for a highlight double again in the eighth to force Dunstone to draw for one.
Jacobs was content to give up a steal of one in the ninth to keep hammer for the final end.
Jacobs won Olympic gold in 2014 at the Sochi Games with a team that included Dunstone's current front end of Ryan Harnden and E.J. Harnden. It was the first Trials final for Dunstone and vice Colton Lott.
Kennedy and lead Ben Hebert won Olympic gold in 2010 on a team skipped by Kevin Martin. Kennedy and Hebert returned to the Games in 2018 with skip Kevin Koe.
Gallant, who earned Olympic bronze three years ago on a team skipped by Brad Gushue, has also qualified to play mixed doubles for Canada at the 2026 Games with Jocelyn Peterman.
