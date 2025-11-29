Sports News

Homan beats Black to sweep women's curling final, secures Olympic spot

Team Homan skip Rachel Homan, right, watches a stone from the house as Team Black skip Christina Black looks on during Game 2 of the women's final at the Montana's Canadian Curling Trials in Halifax on Nov. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

After a close call in the opener of the best-of-three final a day earlier, coach Heather Nedohin could sense that Rachel Homan was ready to clinch an Olympic berth Saturday.

"It was in her eyes," Nedohin said. "She knew what she needed to do."

Homan was in form throughout a 12-3 rout of Christina Black's Halifax side in Game 2 that secured a third straight trip to the Winter Games.

The victory, which followed a tight 5-4 decision in Game 1, completed a sweep for the Ottawa team in the women's final at the Montana's Canadian Curling Trials.

A four-point third end turned the game and Homan's side of vice Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes never looked back.

"We couldn't be happier," said Homan, who shot a game-high 95 per cent. "There aren't words to describe putting that Maple Leaf on your back at the Olympics."

Matt Dunstone's Winnipeg side was to face the Calgary team skipped by Brad Jacobs in Game 2 of the men's final Saturday night. Jacobs earned a 9-8 victory in Game 1.

Miskew played third on Homan's team that qualified for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Homan returned to the 2022 Beijing Games in mixed doubles with John Morris but again missed the podium.

The 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will be the Olympic debut for Fleury — who lost in an extra end to Jennifer Jones in the 2021 Trials final — and for Wilkes.

Women's team play begins Feb. 12 at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

"It's a little surreal," Miskew said. "It hasn't really sunk in yet."

Homan and company lost just a single round-robin game and was the heavy favourite to earn the Olympic berth.

Black's five-player squad of vice Jill Brothers, Marlee Powers, Jenn Baxter and Karlee Everist upset second-ranked Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in the semifinal and gave Homan a stiff test in Game 1.

Game 2 was completely different as Black struggled with draw weight and shot just 58 per cent.

It was still a remarkable run to the final for the 21st-ranked team. The crowd of 7,267 at Scotiabank Centre provided a standing ovation as Black made her final throw before the teams shook hands once the minimum eight ends were completed.

"It was really special and I know it's something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life," Black said of her team's performance this week.

The Halifax skip had a chance to put pressure on Homan in the opening end but was light with her final throw. Rather than being forced to draw against three, Homan was able to score a deuce.

Black missed another opportunity in the second end. She could have scored three but was light with her draw and settled for a pair.

In the third, Homan's side put rocks in play and took advantage of mistakes. Brothers rubbed a guard and Black was heavy with her final throw to allow Homan to make a tap for four.

Homan stole a pair in the fifth to enter the mid-game break with a 9-2 lead, further hushing the partisan crowd.

"Everything about their team is just so dialed in and they just keep getting better," Black said. "They're just so inspiring. They're just really, really good."

Homan is a five-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion and three-time world champion. An Olympic medal is the only thing missing from her glowing resume.

A foursome built to succeed at the highest level took another big step toward the ultimate goal.

"The team played outstanding in front of (Rachel)," Nedohin said. "It was a hardcore play by those girls and it was beautiful to watch."