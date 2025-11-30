Sports News

Bad snow shifts Olympic cross-country ski trials from Prince George to Vernon, B.C.

Olympic trials to Vernon

Photo: The Canadian Press

PRINCE GEORGE — Canada's cross-country ski trials for the Olympic Games have been moved from Prince George, B.C., to Vernon, B.C., because of adverse snow conditions.

The trials that will determine Canada's team for February's Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy, will keep the same Dec. 13-17 dates, but will be run at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre instead of Caledonia Nordic Ski Centre.

Current snow conditions in Prince George made it impossible to guarantee the quality courses required for an Olympic qualification event, Nordiq Canada said Saturday in a statement.

With no flexibility in the competition timeline, and Sovereign Lake receiving sufficient natural snow accumulation, the location of the trials was changed.

"This decision was extremely difficult, and we are deeply grateful to the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club and the Prince George community for everything they put into preparing for this event,” said Nordiq Canada chief executive officer Beckie Scott in the statement.

"Their commitment, professionalism, and passion reflect why Prince George is recognized as a world-class Nordic venue. Unfortunately, weather is the one factor none of us can control.

"Sovereign Lake has a strong history of hosting high-quality competitions, and we are confident it will provide the conditions our athletes need as they compete for spots on the 2026 Olympic Team."

The opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games is Feb. 6. Cross-country events start the following day and run through to the day of the closing ceremonies Feb. 22.

Canada has won two gold medals and one silver in Olympic cross-country skiing.

Scott, who was eventually upgraded to gold in 2002 after the doping disqualification of competitors in front of her, also earned a team sprint silver with Sara Renner in 2006. Chandra Crawford claimed women's sprint gold in 2006.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2025.