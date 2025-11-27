Vernon Panthers football team advances to third straight provincial final with dominant victory over Mount Douglas
Back to provincial finals
For the third straight season, the Vernon Secondary School Panthers senior football team is back in the provincial finals.
The AA provincial semifinal, which was hosted on Sunday, Nov. 23 at B.C. Place, wasn't particularly close, with the Panthers running away with the 45-7 victory over the Mount Douglas Royals from Victoria.
VSS was led by running back Owen West, who ran his way to four touchdowns on the night, and player-of-the-game honours.
Now, just one more game stands between the Panthers and perfection, and its the provincial final scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 30 back at BC Place.
They will face off against the Argyle Pipers from Vancouver. They bested the South Kamloops Titans in the other semifinal, winning 29-22.
Kick off is slated for 3 p.m.
More Sports News
- Human remains foundNelson - 4:00 am
- Mayor appeals lawsuit lossKamloops - 4:00 am
- Push for tougher justiceKelowna - 4:00 am
- New clinic still in worksSun Peaks - 4:00 am
- Paid parking spaces axed?Salmon Arm - 4:00 am
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]