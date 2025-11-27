284368
Sports News  

Vernon Panthers football team advances to third straight provincial final with dominant victory over Mount Douglas

Back to provincial finals

Bowen Assman - Nov 27, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 586269

For the third straight season, the Vernon Secondary School Panthers senior football team is back in the provincial finals.

The AA provincial semifinal, which was hosted on Sunday, Nov. 23 at B.C. Place, wasn't particularly close, with the Panthers running away with the 45-7 victory over the Mount Douglas Royals from Victoria.

VSS was led by running back Owen West, who ran his way to four touchdowns on the night, and player-of-the-game honours.

Now, just one more game stands between the Panthers and perfection, and its the provincial final scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 30 back at BC Place.

They will face off against the Argyle Pipers from Vancouver. They bested the South Kamloops Titans in the other semifinal, winning 29-22.

Kick off is slated for 3 p.m.

