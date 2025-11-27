Sports News

Kelowna Christian School to host 2025 AA Girls Volleyball Provincial Championship

Kelowna chasing provincials

Photo: Kelowna Christian School Kelowna Christian School is hosting this year's BC School Sports AA Girls Volleyball Championships.

Some of the top girls' volleyball teams in the province will be in Kelowna to compete for the championship, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.

Mel Breitkreutz with Kelowna Christian School says, "absolutely good for the school, and KCS is quite passionate about volleyball."

The top 16 AA girls teams from across the province will take part in pool play, and all 16 teams will enter a traditional single-elimination bracket.

The winners of each power pool will be moved up one spot.

Kelowna Christian School is in Pool B. The finals will go on Saturday.

"It's a very exciting thing. We don't do this all the time," Breitkreutz says.

"Some of the games are being held over at our middle school campus over on Lakeshore. So all the students are being told about it, and instead of going to gym class, they're going to cheer on the teams, it's just a lot of excitement and fun."