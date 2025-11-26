Sports News

Former Toronto Blue Jay will serve as Kelowna Falcons pitching coach in 2026

Falcons add pitching coach

Photo: Contributed Josh Towers

UPDATE: The story has been updated to show the Falcons open the season at home May 29.

New Kelowna Falcons head coach Gregg Zaun has made good on a promise to bring in a former major league pitcher to serve as pitching coach on his staff for the 2026 season.

The West Coast League club announced Tuesday former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Josh Towers has been hired as the team’s new pitching coach.

He joins Zaun and assistant coach Graig Merritt, a former minor league player and head coach of the Victoria HarbourCats.

Zaun and Towers were battery mates in Toronto from 2003 to 2007.

“Josh brings a wealth of professional baseball experience to Kelowna as well as an intimate knowledge of the mechanics and metrics of pitching,” said Zaun.

“I’m excited to see how he develops our pitching staff, making them better pitchers for when they return to school.”

Towers played eight seasons in the majors with Baltimore, Toronto and the Yankees.

He was a member of the Yankees 2009 World Series team.

The Falcons have also announced their first signing for the 2026 season.

Catcher/outfielder Rees Kozar will be coming to Kelowna via Niagara University.

Kozar hit .275 with six home runs, 26 RBIs and seven stolen bases last season with the Division 1 school.

The Falcons will open the 2026 West Coast League season at home May 29 against Bellingham.