McGill’s decision to cut 25 sports teams called ‘unfortunate’ by U Sports CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk through McGill University's campus in Montreal on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

McGill University's decision to cut 25 sports teams following the 2025-26 school year is "unfortunate," U Sports CEO Pierre Arsenault says.

The school said that it "carried out an extensive review process that involved discussions with internal and external stakeholders" before coming to its conclusion last Thursday.

McGill stated that an audit in 2024 and an independent external review in 2025 made it clear that the current structure in place "was no longer sustainable."

The school said it reviewed all clubs and teams over the past several months using multiple criteria, including the RSEQ sport model — the framework used by Quebec’s governing body for school sport — as well as competitive viability, recruitment pools and resource requirements.

The programs being cut for 2026-27 include track and field, women’s rugby and men’s volleyball. The full list also includes badminton, baseball, fencing, field hockey, figure skating, golf, lacrosse, logger sports, nordic skiing, sailing, squash and tennis.

In addition, McGill said the return of its cheerleading and women’s flag football teams depends on whether the RSEQ grants an exemption for next season.