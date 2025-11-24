Sports News

Flames push win streak to three games with 5-2 victory over Canucks

Photo: The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Rasmus Andersson had three assists as the Calgary Flames pushed their longest winning streak of the season to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Morgan Frost and Connor Zary scored 35 seconds apart in the first period for the Flames (8-13-3), while Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich added second-period tallies and Blake Coleman scored shorthanded in the third.

Dustin Wolf stopped 28 of 30 shots he faced in the Calgary net for his sixth win of the year.

Filip Hronek scored his second goal of the year for Vancouver (9-12-2), and Quinn Hughes added a power-play tally in the third, his second goal of the year. Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Canucks: The loss drops Vancouver’s record to 3-7-1 on home ice this season. The Canucks' last win at Rogers Arena was a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 8, the first game that Thatcher Demko was out of the lineup due to injury. With Demko sidelined, Lankinen has now started six of Vancouver’s last eight games.

Flames: Two Calgary goals came following bounces off Canucks players’ skates. Zary picked up a net-front rebound after Aatu Raty accidentally deflected the puck to Mikael Backlund to make the score 2-1, then Bahl deflected the puck into the net off Tom Willander’s skate in the Vancouver crease in the second.

Key moment

After Hronek gave Vancouver the early lead just 65 seconds into the game, the Flames responded with goals on consecutive shifts before the period was half over.

Key stat

Hughes’ marker stretched Vancouver’s power-play goal streak to seven games. Vancouver’s league-worst penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4.

Up next

Canucks: Start a three-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Flames: Continue their coast-to-coast road swing against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2025.