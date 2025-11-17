285829
Sports News  

Saskatchewan Roughriders capture Grey Cup with 25-17 victory over Montreal

Riders win Grey Cup

Cindy White - Nov 16, 2025 / 8:06 pm | Story: 584374

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have won the 2025 Grey Cup.

They beat the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg to capture their first championship since 2013.

The Riders trailed Montreal 7-1 at the end of the first quarter, but scored 24 unanswered points to take a commanding lead in the second half.

Montreal battled back to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, but Saskatchewan was able to halt the Alouettes comeback attempt with a fumble forced near the goal line in the dying seconds of the game.

Tommy Stevens scored a pair of majors and AJ Ouelette had one touchdown, while Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell each added an interception.

Montreal’s quarterback, Davis Alexander, finished with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Backup pivot Shea Patterson and running back Stevie Scott III scored Montreal’s touchdowns.

Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris was named the Grey Cup Most Valuable Player.

This was Saskatchewan’s fifth Grey Cup victory.

-with files from The Canadian Press

