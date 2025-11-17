Saskatchewan Roughriders capture Grey Cup with 25-17 victory over Montreal
Riders win Grey Cup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have won the 2025 Grey Cup.
They beat the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg to capture their first championship since 2013.
The Riders trailed Montreal 7-1 at the end of the first quarter, but scored 24 unanswered points to take a commanding lead in the second half.
Montreal battled back to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, but Saskatchewan was able to halt the Alouettes comeback attempt with a fumble forced near the goal line in the dying seconds of the game.
Tommy Stevens scored a pair of majors and AJ Ouelette had one touchdown, while Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell each added an interception.
Montreal’s quarterback, Davis Alexander, finished with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Backup pivot Shea Patterson and running back Stevie Scott III scored Montreal’s touchdowns.
Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris was named the Grey Cup Most Valuable Player.
This was Saskatchewan’s fifth Grey Cup victory.
-with files from The Canadian Press
More Sports News
- Arby's closed after fireWest Kelowna - 8:41 pm
- Shelter rent prices soarVernon - 7:00 pm
- Locals up for hotel awardsBC Interior - 7:00 pm
- Bank closed Trump accountNew York - 6:59 pm
- 9 skiers bodies recovered California - 6:01 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]