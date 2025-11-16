BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr. suspended indefinitely for rules violation following arrest
BYU guard suspended
BOSTON (AP) — BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr. has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Davis was held out of the seventh-ranked Cougars’ 86-84 loss to No. 3 UConn on Saturday night, two days after he was involved in a car crash in Utah. After the game, coach Kevin Young announced Davis was suspended.
“To be determined on the length,” Young said.
A Provo police department release said Davis suffered minor injuries in the crash and was charged with DUI after being taken to the police station.
BYU issued a statement saying the school was aware of the allegations and looking into the situation.
The school's honor code requires all students to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, marijuana and substance abuse.
Davis was with the team Saturday night but sat on the bench in street clothes. The game was played at TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series.
Davis started the first two games of the season before sitting out a win Tuesday over Delaware with a leg injury. The 6-foot-6 junior from St. Louis is averaging 9.0 points per game. He previously played two seasons at Southern Illinois.
BYU's next game is Friday against Wisconsin.
