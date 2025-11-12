Sports News

Sidney Crosby among those signing on to support Canadian men ahead of 2026 World Cup

Crosby signing on

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Sidney Crosby, who knows more than a little about winning a major tournament on home soil, has signed on to help bang the drum for Canada in its 2026 World Cup campaign.

Crosby, actor Simu Liu and singer Shawn Mendes are the first celebrities named to the "Iconic XI Ambassador" program.

They will use their voice and platform to help raise the profile of the co-host Canadian men in the lead-up to the June kickoff of the 48-team, 104-game soccer showcase.

The "Iconic XI" will draw on "Canada’s most respected and influential cultural leaders at the intersection of entertainment, sport, fashion, music, media, and the arts," according to Canada Soccer.

As ambassadors, Crosby, Liu, and Mendes will "leverage their platforms to amplify the stories of the Canadian men's soccer team "whether through social media platforms, public appearances or creative collaborations."

“The Iconic XI represents the best of who we are as a country today — creative, diverse, and united," Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer's CEO and general secretary, said in a statement.

"As our players prepare for the world’s biggest stage, these cultural leaders will help amplify the pride and passion that continue to define Canadian soccer. Together, we’re showing the world what it means when Canada stands as one.”

The rest of the "Iconic XI" roster will be announced over the coming months.

"It’s always an honour to represent Canada on the national stage and I’m happy to support my fellow Canadian athletes,” said Crosby, who led Canada to Olympic gold in 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi. "I’ll be cheering for them along the way."

​Liu, an actor, writer and producer, starred in Marvel’s "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Mendes has earned three Grammy nominations and six Juno Awards while amassing more than 62 billion global song streams.

The ambassador project is the latest tournament-related venture from the Canada Soccer Foundation, which, although separate, helps fund Canada Soccer.

The foundation has already announced the "Perfect Pitch" program, which has award-winning producer Boi-1da working with The Tragically Hip, Alessia Cara, Charlotte Cardin, Loud Luxury, Nelly Furtado, Zeds Dead and other artists on a FIFA World Cup-themed album with proceeds going to benefit youth soccer programs.

The Foundation is also behind the CanadaRed supporters program, which doubles as the vehicle for Canadian fans wanting to take part in a draw for Canada Soccer's allotment of tickets for Canadian team games at the World Cup. Money raised from CanadaRed — there are seven tiers ranging from free to $5,000 a year — goes toward funding national teams, supporting the growth and education of Canadian coaches, and increasing the accessibility to youth soccer.

In September, Canada Soccer announced "Canada Rising", a Canada Soccer Foundation campaign with the goal of raising $25 million by the end of 2027, "to help fuel the growth of Canadian soccer."

Canada Soccer says its philanthropic efforts have already resulted in more than $11 million in gifts and commitments.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2025