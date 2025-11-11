Sports News

Vernon swimmer racks up medals at University meet

Four golds for swimmer

Photo: Calgary Dinos Photo Alexanne Lepage picked up four gold medals at a Canada West meet over the weekend.

A Vernon swimmer picked up right where she left off to begin the 2025 U Sports season.

Alexanne Lepage won all four of her individual events on the weekend, competing for her University of Calgary Dinos at the University Cup at UBC. Lepage started off with a win in the 400 metre individual medley, touching the wall a full four seconds ahead of the next swimmer.

The third-year would also dominate in the 100 and 200 m breaststroke, along with the 200 m individual medley for four gold medals.

So far in her university career, Lepage has racked up double digit gold medals, and won the U Sports championship in the 200 m breaststroke and 400 m individual medley in 2024.

Lepage, an alumni of the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club, also competed at an international competition in October, placing fourth in the 50 m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Toronto.

Next up for Lepage and her Dinos is the Canada West Championships, hosted in Lethbridge, Alta from Nov. 28-30.