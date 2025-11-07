Sports News

After long road swing, Vernon Vipers host Spruce Grove Saints tonight

Vipers back in town

Photo: Contributed Vernon Vipers play at home tonight.

It’s been a long time coming.

After 34 days away from Kal Tire Place, the Vernon Vipers (3-8-3-0) finally return home tonight to take on the Spruce Grove Saints (8-5-0-0) in the first of four head-to-head meetings this season.

Vernon Vipers Notes

The Vipers will look to snap a four-game skid after a tough 6-2 loss Sunday afternoon in Cowichan Valley. Vernon came out flying, building a 2-0 lead on goals from Michael Munroe and Davids Livsics, but the Capitals responded with six unanswered to take the win.

Despite the recent results, the Vipers have been in plenty of close contests — nine of their 14 games have been decided by one goal.

Special teams continue to be a mixed story: the powerplay sits at 8.2% (5 for 61), while the penalty kill remains among the BCHL’s best at 87.3% (48 of 55).

Vernon went 2-2 against Spruce Grove last season, winning both meetings at Kal Tire Place, and will look to use home ice to turn their fortunes around.

Spruce Grove Saints Notes

The Saints arrive in Vernon riding some positive momentum after a 2-1 win over Sherwood Park in their last outing. Max Holland and Brandon Funk scored for Spruce Grove, while Ryan De Kok made 26 saves on 27 shots for the win.

The Saints have been strong through their first 13 games, sitting at 8-5-0-0 and going 7-3-0 in their last ten.

Offensively, they’ve scored 42 goals while allowing 42, compared to Vernon’s 41 goals for and 54 against.

Spruce Grove opens a three-in-three Okanagan road swing this weekend — visiting West Kelowna on Saturday and Salmon Arm on Sunday.

The Matchup

This is the first of four meetings this season, with the next matchup set for November 14th when the Vipers visit the Thompson Family Arena in Spruce Grove.

Vernon will look to recapture their home-ice energy and start a climb up the Interior West standings.