Vernon middle leads volleyball team into big weekend slate of games

Photo: UBCO Heat Vernon's Madi Gardner has been a key player for the Heat for four seasons.

Led by Vernon’s Madi Gardner, the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball team is looking to rebound with key wins against Alberta’s MacEwan Griffins this weekend.

Gardner, a W.L. Seaton Secondary graduate now in her fifth year with the Heat, has recorded 17 kills and four block assists in four matches this season. The 6-foot-3 middle has 277 career kills, 13 blocks and 24 aces.

The Heat (1-3) dropped back-to-back four-set matches to the top-ranked University of Alberta Pandas last weekend. MacEwan enters the series with the same 1-3 record.

UBCO is led offensively by Natalie Funk (38 kills), Kirsten Hill (29) and Marija Josipovic (28).

Game one is set for Friday at 11 a.m. in Kelowna, with game two Saturday at 2:30 p.m., broadcast live on CBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the men (3-1) will also tango with the Griffins at home, with matches beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.