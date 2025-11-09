285335
UBCO Men's Rugby team, goes undefeated and earns a trip to the nationals

Heat make history, again

Rob Gibson - Nov 9, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 582387

The UBCO Men's Rugby team has made it to the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship, taking place Nov. 12–16 in Montreal.

This is the second straight appearance for the team that went undefeated this season, finishing at 5-0 in the regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs to win their division.

The team is looking for help to cover the cost of their trip, having already raised more than $40,000. All funds raised will help cover essential expenses, including accommodation in Montreal, meals to keep the athletes fuelled, and travel costs, like flights and local transportation.

The team operates as part of the UBCO Competitive Sports Club Program, and they are self-funded.

"As costs to compete continue to grow, we invite you to be our 16th man and help to secure a sustainable future for rugby at UBCO and empower our team to reach new heights on the national stage," says the team's website.

The rugby team also features rookie of the year, Seamus Macdougall and coach of the year, Dan Haynes.

