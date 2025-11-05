Sports News

Pitcher Bieber remains with Blue Jays after exercising player option for 2026 season

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Right-hander Shane Bieber has elected to return to the Toronto Blue Jays next season rather than enter the open market as a free agent.

He has exercised his player option for the 2026 season, the team said Wednesday.

Bieber, 30, was 4-2 and posted a 3.57 earned-run average with Toronto after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline last summer.

His return solidifies a starting rotation that will likely include ace Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios and perhaps Eric Lauer. It's unclear if right-handers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt will return, as both are free agents.

Bieber, whose option is worth US$16 million, was 2-1 in the post-season with a 3.86 ERA. He earned a Game 4 road win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series and pitched in relief in Game 7.

Bieber gave up a go-ahead home run to Will Smith in the 11th inning of the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss at Rogers Centre.

Since making his big-league debut with Cleveland in 2018, Bieber has a 66-34 record with 3.24 ERA. He won the American League Cy Young Award in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign after going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA for the Guardians.

Bieber allowed two hits over six innings in his Toronto debut on Aug. 22 in his first major-league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024.

His return for 2026 was somewhat of a surprise, given he likely could have signed a lucrative long-term deal on the open market. By returning to the Blue Jays, he gets a chance to boost his value further on a team that's expected to contend again next year.

Toronto won 94 games this past season to claim the American League East Division title.

The Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series and the Seattle Mariners in the AL Championship Series before falling to the Dodgers.

Spring training begins in mid-February. The Blue Jays will begin their 2026 season on March 26 against the visiting Athletics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.