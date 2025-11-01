282852
Kelowna track and field athlete joins Texas A&M team

Local track star Texas-bound

Castanet - Oct 31, 2025 / 6:08 pm | Story: 581419

One of Canada’s top young combined-event athletes is heading south of the border.

Kelowna’s Lily Stroda has committed to join Texas A&M University’s track and field program in the NCAA Division I Southeastern Conference.

Stroda holds the Canadian U18 women’s heptathlon record of 5,573 points, set at the 2025 Legion Canadian Youth Track and Field Championships, and is considered one of the country’s most promising U20 athletes.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M, where I’ll have the privilege to work with such an amazing group of athletes and staff for the next four-plus years,” Stroda said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and belief in me from Coach Sategna, Coach Henry, and the whole staff.”

The 17-year-old standout, who also maintains a 98 per cent academic average, plans to pursue a bachelor of science and later attend optometry school. She will officially sign with the Aggies when the NCAA signing period opens Nov. 12, 2025.

