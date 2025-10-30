Sports News

Vernon coach leads para ice-hockey team to silver medal

Photo: Canadian Paralympic Committee Vernon's Boris Rybalka won his first silver medal as a head coach, leading Canada to second at the 2025 International Para Hockey Cup.

Led by a Vernon head coach, the Canadian para ice hockey team is once again silver medalists.

The team was defeated by the USA 3-0 in the gold medal game of the 2025 International Para Hockey Cup, hosted in Ostrava, Czechia from Oct. 20-27.

Head coach Boris Rybalka was proud of how his team fought.

“They represented the country, themselves and our program well, and there were a lot of positives that we can take away from this tournament,” said Rybalka. “Obviously we would have liked to win a gold medal, but we are going to continue through the process so we can give ourselves the best chance to be successful when we get to Milan [for the 2026 Paralympics].”

The finals loss was the fourth consecutive against the USA in the International Para Hockey Cup. Luckily, Canada will have a chance for revenge against their southern neighbours, when the teams meet at the 2025 Para Cup, hosted in Dawson Creek, B.C. from Nov. 30- Dec. 6.