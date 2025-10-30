Sports News

One Win Away: Blue Jays defeat Dodgers 6-1 to take 3-2 lead in World Series

Photo: The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES — Davis Schneider set the early tone on Wednesday night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did his part too.

The Toronto teammates made history by leading off a World Series game with back-to-back homers in Game 5 against the L.A. Dodgers. Rookie starter Trey Yesavage took care of the rest.

The right-hander was dominant as Toronto rolled to a 6-1 win to move one victory away from winning the Fall Classic for the first time since 1993.

Yesavage set a World Series rookie record with 12 strikeouts in just his eighth career big-league start.

"It's a crazy world," he said. "Hollywood couldn't have made it this good."

Game 6 is set for Friday night at Rogers Centre. If a deciding Game 7 is necessary, it will be played Saturday in Toronto.

Schneider belted Blake Snell's first pitch over the wall and Guerrero followed by taking the southpaw's third pitch deep. It was 2-0 before many spectators in the sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium had taken their seats.

Toronto supporters along the first-base side were loving every minute of it. "Let's Go Blue Jays" chants could be heard as the team's home run jacket made a few passes in the dugout below.

"You have to be ready to hit when (Snell) comes over the middle of the plate," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "So Schneid was and Vlad was. That was a good start for us, to get a little two-run cushion for Trey in this environment."

Yesavage retired the first seven Dodgers in order, including five straight via strikeout. Kike Hernandez ended the streak with a solo shot but the Blue Jays answered in the fourth.

Daulton Varsho hit a leadoff triple and scored on an Ernie Clement sacrifice fly.

When the Dodgers hinted at a rally, Yesavage shut things down.

Freddie Freeman was hit by a pitch in the fourth and Teoscar Hernandez followed with a seeing-eye single. Yesavage got Tommy Edman to hit a weak pop-up to end the inning.

Snell, meanwhile, lasted 6 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs, six hits and four walks. He had seven strikeouts.

Yesavage attacked the Dodgers with a devastating splitter, slider and mid-90s fastball. Hitters were kept off-balance throughout his seven-inning appearance.

His teammates provided solid defence as well. Right-fielder Addison Barger made a highlight-reel catch on a sinking liner by Shohei Ohtani in the sixth inning.

The Blue Jays tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning and scattered boos could be heard from the crowd of 52,175 when Toronto added an insurance run in the eighth.

Yesavage gave up one earned run, three hits and didn't walk a batter over the 104-pitch outing.

"Historic stuff," his skipper said.

With George Springer out of the starting lineup due to right side discomfort, Davis Schneider moved into the leadoff spot and delivered with his first playoff homer. Guerrero's blast was his team-leading eighth of the post-season.

Reliever Seranthony Dominguez handled the eighth inning and closer Jeff Hoffman worked the ninth.

The defending champion Dodgers had lost only one playoff game over three series before running into the American League champions.

Now the Blue Jays have two chances to win the Fall Classic, and on their home field to boot.

"We've just got to take care of business," said Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. "We just have to go 1-0. We have to keep the same mentality and play the game that we always play."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.