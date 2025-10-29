Sports News

California Dreamin': Guerrero homers and Bieber in form as Jays top Dodgers in Game 4

Jays California Dreamin'

Photo: The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman stole the show in Game 3. The Toronto Blue Jays flashed their star power Tuesday in a Game 4 win that evened the World Series at two games apiece.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer and Shane Bieber threw 5 1/3 strong innings as Toronto beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2.

"I get that it's easy to write Ohtani versus Guerrero. To us, it's Toronto versus Los Angeles," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "But that swing was huge."

Guerrero, Nathan Lukes, Ernie Clement and Addison Barger had two hits apiece and the Toronto bullpen -- on the heels of an 18-inning marathon a day earlier -- allowed just two hits and a run over 3 2/3 innings.

Chalk up another comeback win for a Toronto team that's two victories away from its first World Series title in 32 years.

"I think a normal team would have folded today and we're not normal," said Clement. "I think we're the best team in baseball and we got out of bed today with our hair on fire and ready to play."

With a fatigued relief crew desperate for a break, Bieber delivered by allowing one earned run and four hits. He prevented the Dodgers from getting traction after their dramatic win a night earlier, when Freeman hit a walkoff homer and Ohtani reached base a World Series record nine times.

"It's the biggest start we've had so far this year," said Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt, who threw two scoreless innings of relief.

With designated hitter George Springer out due to injury and Bo Bichette still not close to full speed, Toronto's stars stepped up.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning but Guerrero answered in the third. With Nathan Lukes aboard, Guerrero belted a 2-1 sweeper from Ohtani for his seventh homer of the playoffs.

It silenced the sellout crowd of 52,552 and gave Toronto a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Game 5 was scheduled for Wednesday at Dodger Stadium before the series returns to Rogers Centre for Game 6 on Friday.

"I feel really good about this team every night," Schneider said. "It's hard to play 18 innings and come back and flip the narrative against a very talented team and a very talented individual in Shohei Ohtani on the mound."

Ohtani showed no signs of fatigue. He fired a 97-m.p.h. fastball to open the game on a warm, sunny afternoon.

The stars were out in Tinseltown with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and actor Ken Jeong warming up the sellout crowd. Magic Johnson, Brad Pitt, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were also in attendance.

Bieber gave up a run in the second inning on a Kike Hernandez sacrifice fly that scored Max Muncy. But things turned with the Guerrero blast and Toronto pulled away with a four-run seventh inning.

Daulton Varsho singled and Clement doubled to end Ohtani's 93-pitch appearance. Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single before Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined out, with Muncy doubling off Gimenez at first.

The Blue Jays successfully challenged the call and Toronto would add RBI singles by pinch-hitter Ty France, Bo Bichette and Barger.

"I think that we knew it was going to be a great series," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "This (Blue Jays) team is talented, they're resilient, and they came back fighting."

Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage was tabbed for the Game 5 start against Blake Snell.

In World Series that have been tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven format, the Game 5 winner goes on to take the series 67 per cent of the time. If a seventh game is necessary, it will be played Saturday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.