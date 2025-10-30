Sports News

Okanagan man becomes Canadian middleweight Muay Thai champion

Rob Gibson

An Okanagan man has become the International Muay Thai Association Western Canadian middleweight champion after a quick knockout at a recent event in Calgary.

Dustin Little credits his coach for being with him every step of the way, and he's looking forward to what comes next.

"My coach, Adolfo Lozano, he changed my life," says Little.

"He's been there for me in every one of my fights. Next is the Victory International Promotion in February, I'll be fighting for another title, and then from there, just whatever God has in store for me."

It's been a long journey for Little, who credits Muay Thai with helping him get and stay sober for more than four years.

"I was struggling with alcohol for many years. I'm four-and-a-half years sober now, and I pass that along to my students to let them know that partying isn't the life," Little says.

"It may fulfill you in the short term, but in the long term, it's going to ruin you."

Now, little wants to give back and help others learn to fight in the ring and their personal demons.

"I want to give back to the community. I want kids to have an opportunity that I never had. I grew up in a foster care system, and I wish that somebody would have directed me towards martial arts at a very young age, because it would have changed everything for me," says Little.

The two-time national champion is holding a workshop for young people interested in learning more about sparring and Muay Thai, Nov. 15 at the Pacific Top Team in West Kelowna.