Canada's Brad Jacobs downs U.S. to take men's Pan Continental curling title

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's skip Brad Jacobs calls out as his stone is swept into the house during his country's match against the USA at the World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask. on Friday April 4, 2025.

Canada's Brad Jacobs has won the men's Pan Continental Curling Championship with a 7-3 win over John Schuster of the United States.

The Pan Continental is a regional qualifier for countries for next year's world championships.

Jacobs, whose team took the bronze medal at the 2025 world championship in April, needed to place among the top four teams to secure a 2026 berth for Canada.

Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert out of Calgary's Glencoe Club will attempt to defend their Canadian title and earn a return trip to the world championship in Ogden City, Utah.

Defending champion Rachel Homan meets China's Rui Wang in the women's Pan Continental final.

As the host country, Canada is already assured a berth in the women's world championship March 14-22, 2026, in Calgary.