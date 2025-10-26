Canada's Brad Jacobs downs U.S. to take men's Pan Continental curling title
Jacobs takes curling title
Canada's Brad Jacobs has won the men's Pan Continental Curling Championship with a 7-3 win over John Schuster of the United States.
The Pan Continental is a regional qualifier for countries for next year's world championships.
Jacobs, whose team took the bronze medal at the 2025 world championship in April, needed to place among the top four teams to secure a 2026 berth for Canada.
Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert out of Calgary's Glencoe Club will attempt to defend their Canadian title and earn a return trip to the world championship in Ogden City, Utah.
Defending champion Rachel Homan meets China's Rui Wang in the women's Pan Continental final.
As the host country, Canada is already assured a berth in the women's world championship March 14-22, 2026, in Calgary.
More Sports News
- Bingo for the health of itVernon - 2:00 pm
- Vipers lose to OilersVernon - 1:53 pm
- Fireside takes over BNAKelowna - 1:15 pm
- Suicide prevention talksSummerland - 1:00 pm
- Irked by slow snow removalToronto - 12:30 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]