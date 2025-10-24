Sports News

McGregor's hat trick powers Canada past Italy and into Para Hockey Cup final

Para Hockey Cup final

Photo: The Canadian Press

OSTRAVA — Canada advanced to the gold-medal game at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 9-1 rout of Italy on Friday.

Captain Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., led the way with a hat trick and two assists.

Calgary's Auren Halbert scored twice and added two helpers, while veteran Greg Westlake of Oakville, Ont., scored his first goal for Canada since March 2022. The five-time Paralympian and former team captain came out of retirement this season after two years as an assistant coach with the national program.

James Dunn of Wallacetown, Ont., Dominic Cozzolino of Mississauga, Ont., and Edmonton's Micah Kovacevich also scored for Canada. Adam Dixon of Midland, Ont., and Anton Jacobs-Webb of Gatineau, Que., had three assists apiece.

Adam Kingsmill of Smithers, B.C., made six saves as Canada outshot Italy 35-7.

Canada will face either China or the United States for gold on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.