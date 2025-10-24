McGregor's hat trick powers Canada past Italy and into Para Hockey Cup final
Para Hockey Cup final
OSTRAVA — Canada advanced to the gold-medal game at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 9-1 rout of Italy on Friday.
Captain Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., led the way with a hat trick and two assists.
Calgary's Auren Halbert scored twice and added two helpers, while veteran Greg Westlake of Oakville, Ont., scored his first goal for Canada since March 2022. The five-time Paralympian and former team captain came out of retirement this season after two years as an assistant coach with the national program.
James Dunn of Wallacetown, Ont., Dominic Cozzolino of Mississauga, Ont., and Edmonton's Micah Kovacevich also scored for Canada. Adam Dixon of Midland, Ont., and Anton Jacobs-Webb of Gatineau, Que., had three assists apiece.
Adam Kingsmill of Smithers, B.C., made six saves as Canada outshot Italy 35-7.
Canada will face either China or the United States for gold on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.
More Sports News
- Backup on Bennett BridgeKelowna - 9:07 am
- Murder remains a mysteryKamloops - 8:20 am
- Prison escapee arrestedOntario - 7:49 am
- 'Creeping snow drought' Canada - 7:48 am
- 'The man has obsessions'United States - 7:47 am
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]