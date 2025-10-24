Sports News

Former Blue Jay Gregg Zaun, now Kelowna coach, says Toronto has their work cut out for them in World Series

Zaun hopes for long series

As the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers put the final touches on preparation for the start of the World Series Friday, don’t expect former Blue Jays catcher and analyst Gregg Zaun to pick a winner.

During a recent interview Zaun, recently named the head coach of the Kelowna Falcons, wouldn’t make a prediction but didn’t hide where his allegiance lay

“I bleed Dodger Blue, I’m not going to apologize for it. I think Canadians can understand rooting for your hometown club,” said Zaun.

“I’m just rooting for a competitive series. I don’t want to see what happened to the Brewers happen to the Blue Jays, or the Dodgers for that matter,” Zaun told Castanet News.

“I think everybody in the game would appreciate seven very hard fought games, very close games. Probably not reality, but that’s what I’m rooting for.”

The defending champion Dodgers come into the series as heavy favourites winning nine of their 10 playoff games, but the Jays are on a roll of their own after an emotional Game 7 win over Seattle Monday night.

With so many days between winning their respective league championship series, Zaun said momentum won’t be a factor.

Zaun won a World Series with the Florida Marlins in 1997. He said there will be pressure but, at least for him, it wasn't about elevating his game but maintaining it.

“I think for a lot of players they overemphasize the importance of that moment. The moments are never more important,” he said.

“It’s the act of swinging the bat, Point A to Point B with your barrel, it’s about throwing strikes with your fastball.

“Can you maintain your composure. Can you understand the act of playing the game doesn’t change no matter what the situation.

“It’s the guys that can control their heart, control their emotions and understand they have to go out and do their job.”

To have a chance to knock off the Dodgers, Zaun said it will take more than just Vladimir Guerrero Jr, it will take the entire roster. The Jays will need good pitching, better production out of their bullpen and good scouting.

“That’s a deep lineup,” Zaun said of the Jays. “Those guys grind out at bats, they’re dangerous from one to nine.

“They know their roles, they know what they do and they don’t strike out a whole lot.

“They are going to have to continue being themselves.”

The opening two games of the World Series are Friday and Saturday night in Toronto.