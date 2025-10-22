Sports News

Vernon's Landen Harison helps pace university team to national championship



Photo: Bishop Gaiters Photo Landen Harison has led the Bishops Gaiters golf team to two National Championship appearances

For the third straight year, Vernon's Landen Harison has propelled his Bishops University Gaiters golf team to a national championship appearance.

Harison, a senior, finished 14th at the RSEQ Championship in Trois-Rivieres, Que. to help his team to a bronze-medal.

The team total of 930 was just behind Laval and Montreal on the podium. Harison and Bishop's will now prepare for the 2026 Canadian University/College Golf Nationals, set to be hosted at the Rivershore Golf Club in Kamloops from June 4-6.

Harison is in his fourth year of competing for the Gaiters, and was named a first team all-star in 2022-23 and second team in 2023-24.

In early October, Harison claimed his first ever individual university-level victory at the RPI Men's Collegiate Invitational in Loudonville, New York. The W.L. Seaton graduate carded a two-over 144 over two rounds to win by one stroke.

In the 2023-24 season, Bishops won the RSEQ Championship, breaking a 30-year drought and snapping a run of dominance by Laval, who had won every championship since 2003.

In his youth, the W.L. Seaton graduate was a dual-threat athlete, having been named and MVP as a pitcher with the Vernon Canadians in Pee Wee baseball.