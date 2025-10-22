283048
Sports News  

Vernon's Landen Harison helps pace university team to national championship

Golfer off to nationals

Bowen Assman - Oct 22, 2025 / 1:14 pm | Story: 579475

For the third straight year, Vernon's Landen Harison has propelled his Bishops University Gaiters golf team to a national championship appearance.

Harison, a senior, finished 14th at the RSEQ Championship in Trois-Rivieres, Que. to help his team to a bronze-medal.

The team total of 930 was just behind Laval and Montreal on the podium. Harison and Bishop's will now prepare for the 2026 Canadian University/College Golf Nationals, set to be hosted at the Rivershore Golf Club in Kamloops from June 4-6.

Harison is in his fourth year of competing for the Gaiters, and was named a first team all-star in 2022-23 and second team in 2023-24.

In early October, Harison claimed his first ever individual university-level victory at the RPI Men's Collegiate Invitational in Loudonville, New York. The W.L. Seaton graduate carded a two-over 144 over two rounds to win by one stroke.

In the 2023-24 season, Bishops won the RSEQ Championship, breaking a 30-year drought and snapping a run of dominance by Laval, who had won every championship since 2003.

In his youth, the W.L. Seaton graduate was a dual-threat athlete, having been named and MVP as a pitcher with the Vernon Canadians in Pee Wee baseball.

