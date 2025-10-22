Sports News

Vernon's Boris Rybalka nets first head coaching victory for Canada's Para ice hockey team

First win for local coach

Photo: Canadian Paralympic Committee Vernon's Boris Rybalka got his first ever wins as head coach of the Canadian Para ice hockey team, beating Czechia 6-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

A 6-1 victory over Czechia at the International Para Hockey Cup on Tuesday was a milestone for Vernon local Boris Rybalka.

The win was Rybalka's inaugural as head coach of Canada's national team.

“I liked our effort again today," said Rybalka. "For us it’s a process, working to get better every day and I think we did that this afternoon. We worked hard at those little details and got rewarded."

Canada is now 1-1 at the five team tournament hosted in Ostrava, Czechia. USA bested Canada 2-1 in overtime on Monday.

Before joining the Para ice hockey team, Rybalka coached the Camrose Kodiaks to five AJHL titles, the 2001 Royal Bank Cup, and was named coach of the year in 2003-04. He is also the all-time leader in wins with 683 at the Canadian Junior Hockey League level.

Rybalkina was named national team assistant in 2024, before being elevated to the top job in August.

Team Canada has two more pool play games this week, against Italy and China, before the medal rounds begin. For more information on the tournament, click here.