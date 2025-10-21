Sports News

Toronto Blue Jays are off to their first World Series for the first time in 32 years

Photo: The Canadian Press George Springer celebrates home run that sends Blue Jays to the World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

The Jays, who trailed the best of seven American League Championship Series 3-2 to the Seattle Mariners, came back in dramatic fashion, winning game six 6-2 Sunday and coming back Monday for a thrilling 4-3 win in the decisive game seven Monday.

The 35-year-old George Springer continued his magical season, drilling a game-winning three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Eduard Bazardo.

Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the ninth to clinch the Jays trip to the World Series.

Toronto trailed throughout much of the game before Springer's heroics.

Julio Rodriguez led off with the game with a double against starter Shane Bieber and eventually came around to score the first run of the game.

The Jays tied it in their half of the inning, but the Mariners took the lead again in the third on a Rodriguez home run. Cal Raleigh it a solo shot in the fifth to put the Mariners up two.

But, the Jays rallied in the seventh. Addison Barger walked, went to second on a single from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, then both moved up on a sacrifice bunt from Andres Gimenez.

Springer then stepped up with the most important hit of the season for the Jays.

Toronto will face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game one will be played in Toronto Friday night.