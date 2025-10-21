Kelowna News

UBCO Heat women's soccer team secures third straight playoff appearance

UBCO clinch playoff spot

Photo: Alessandro Boggio Photo Keyed by an Annika Gross (#24) goal, the UBCO Heat women's soccer team will be back in the Canada West playoffs for a third-straight year.

For the third straight season, the UBCO Heat women's soccer team is playoff-bound.

The squad earned a win and draw over the weekend against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack to leapfrog the Victoria Vikes for third place in Canada West's pacific conference.

Heading into the weekend, the Heat were two points up on TRU for the fourth and final playoff spot, and four behind Victoria.

On Saturday, rookie standout Maria Georgacacos led the way with a goal and an assist. She opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with her fourth goal of the season, before WolfPack striker Esi Lufo equalized minutes later. Before halftime, Georgacacos delivered a curling pass into the box that Annika Gross finished for her third of the year, restoring the Heat’s lead.

UBCO held firm defensively in the second half, with goalkeeper Talia Gagnon making four saves to secure the 2-1 win.

With the Heat already having clinched a playoff berth and TRU eliminated, Sunday’s rematch ended in a 0-0 draw, with just seven shots on goal between both teams.

UBCO finished the season with a 6-5-3 record and now heads to Calgary to face the Mount Royal Cougars in a single-elimination quarterfinal on Saturday, Oct. 25 at noon. The Cougars finished the season 10-3-1, four points behind the Calgary Dinos for first in the Prairie Division.

In their previous two playoff appearances, the Heat were eliminated in the quarterfinals with identical 1-0 losses to the Dinos in 2024 and the Saskatchewan Huskies in 2023.