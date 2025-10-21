281804
Sports News  

Kelowna's Megan Osland earns shot to qualify for the LPGA Tour

Osland chasing tour spot

Rob Gibson - Oct 21, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 579069

Kelowna's Megan Osland has advanced to the final stage of LPGA qualifying.

Osland was one of only 45 golfers who managed to advance to the second stage of LPGA qualifying, out of 197 players.

Osland competed in Venice, Florida this past week and she was one of two Canadians to reach the finals.

Osland fired a 66, 71, 72, and 76 on her way to punching her ticket to the final stage of LPGA Qualifying which will be a five-round competition in Mobile, Alabama Dec. 4 to 8.

The top 25 players at the final stage will earn full LPGA Tour status for the 2026 season.

