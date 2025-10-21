Sports News

Kelowna's Megan Osland earns shot to qualify for the LPGA Tour

Osland chasing tour spot

Photo: Rick Osland Megan Osland advances to final stage of LPGA Qualifying Out of 197 players from around the world, only 45 advanced through the 2nd Stage of LPGA Qualifying this past week in Venice, Florida.

Kelowna's Megan Osland has advanced to the final stage of LPGA qualifying.

Osland was one of only 45 golfers who managed to advance to the second stage of LPGA qualifying, out of 197 players.

Osland competed in Venice, Florida this past week and she was one of two Canadians to reach the finals.

Osland fired a 66, 71, 72, and 76 on her way to punching her ticket to the final stage of LPGA Qualifying which will be a five-round competition in Mobile, Alabama Dec. 4 to 8.

The top 25 players at the final stage will earn full LPGA Tour status for the 2026 season.