Vernon's Ethan Northcott wins belt, skyrockets up MMA rankings

Photo: Contributed Vernon's Ethan Northcott won the 135 pound bantamwieght title at the Absolute MMA event in Calgary.

Vernon’s Ethan Northcott has added another title to his undefeated amateur MMA career, winning the 135-pound bantamweight championship at an Absolute MMA event in Calgary over the weekend.

The 22-year-old defeated previously undefeated Imadudeen Atmeh by technical knockout, his first TKO victory of his career.

Northcott’s earlier three wins came by submission, including two rear-naked chokes and an armbar.

Now 4-0, Northcott holds two belts, including the status title from Vernon's Okanagan Fighting Championships.

Fighting out of Unity MMA in Vernon, he is now ranked number one among amateur bantamweights in Western Canada and in the top three nationally.

"His discipline, adaptability, and championship mindset is admirable," said head coach Raj Kler. "This performance represents the hard work and focus he brings to every training session.

Kler added that Nortchott's impressive win puts him in line for future national-level opportunities.