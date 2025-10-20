Sports News

Vernon riders take first and third place at Red Bull Rampage freeride mountain biking competition

The Okanagan was well represented on the freeride mountain bike's world stage Sunday, with athletes from Vernon taking first and third place at Red Bull Rampage.

The best mountain bikers in the world make their way every fall to the desert near Virgin, Utah to compete at Red Bull rampage, an invite-only freeride mountain biking competition. Athletes and their teams spend a week building out their runs, and the riders had two chances to complete them on Sunday.

The runs are scored by a panel of judges based on style, tricks, difficulty of lines and the size of the jumps and drops that are taken.

The 17 riders who made it to competition day Sunday came from all over the world, including the United States, Canada, England, Spain, Belgium, Poland, France and Sweden.

This year, Canada was represented by Tom van Steenbergen and Hayden Zablotny, both of whom call Vernon home. While 28-year-old van Steenbergen is a veteran of the competition, dating back to 2014, it was the first Rampage for 22-year-old Zablotny.

And while Zablotny crashed on his first run, the rookie put down an incredible second run, securing first place with a score of 96.00.

Van Steenbergen finished both runs, taking third place with a second-run score of 94.00.

This was the second year Rampage held a women's event, and New Zealand's Robin Goomes took the top spot for the second year in a row on Friday, while Whistler's Georgia Astle took third place.

The extreme dangers of the event were also on display Sunday, with several serious crashes sending riders to the hospital.

Spain's Adolf Silva crashed while attempting a double backflip off a large drop, and he was airlifted to the hospital. The broadcast later said he was conscious and speaking with family at the hospital.

A short time later, Sweden's Emil Johansson crashed while attempting a tail whip off the starting drop, and managed to stop his fall just a few metres before sliding off a large cliff. He was conscious after the fall, but was also airlifted to the hospital.

Vernon's van Steenbergen suffered major injuries at the event in 2021. But despite breaking a vertebrate, rib, femur and both hip sockets, he has competed at Rampage every year since.

The full broadcast of the men's event can be found here, while the women's event can be found here.