Sports News

Vernon fighters to showcase their skills in major MMA events

MMA fighter gets title shot

Photo: Valiente Media Photo Ethan Northcott, currently undefeated in his MMA career, will be looking to win the bantamweight championship in Calgary on Friday, Oct. 17

Two of Vernon’s up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighters are tapped for large-scale bouts this week.

Riley Huston-Gingras and Ethan Northcott are stepping into the cage in Vancouver and Calgary.

Huston-Gingras, the current light heavyweight champion for Okanagan Fighting Championship (OFC), will be competing at the Battlefield Fight League 85 in Vancouver today. The Yukon native will be fighting Arjot Gill. The two were originally scheduled to duel at OFC in June in Vernon, but Gill — who has a career record of 1-2 in amateur MMA — had to pull out.

Photo: Valiente Media Photo Riley Huston-Gingras will be fighting in the undercard at the Battlefield Fight League's 85th event in Vancouver.

On Friday, Northcott will take the spotlight in Calgary, competing for the bantamweight championship with Absolute MMA. Northcott is known for his relentless pace and well-rounded skill set.

Both athletes compete for Unity MMA in Vernon. The gym offers MMA, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training for kids and adults.

“These back-to-back fights show the dedication and progress of our athletes,” said Unity MMA head coach and owner Raja Kler. “Both Ethan and Riley have been training hard, and we’re proud to see them represent Vernon at this level.”