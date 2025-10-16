277359
Vernon fighters to showcase their skills in major MMA events

MMA fighter gets title shot

Bowen Assman - Oct 16, 2025 / 1:43 pm | Story: 578374

Two of Vernon’s up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighters are tapped for large-scale bouts this week.

Riley Huston-Gingras and Ethan Northcott are stepping into the cage in Vancouver and Calgary.

Huston-Gingras, the current light heavyweight champion for Okanagan Fighting Championship (OFC), will be competing at the Battlefield Fight League 85 in Vancouver today. The Yukon native will be fighting Arjot Gill. The two were originally scheduled to duel at OFC in June in Vernon, but Gill — who has a career record of 1-2 in amateur MMA — had to pull out.

On Friday, Northcott will take the spotlight in Calgary, competing for the bantamweight championship with Absolute MMA. Northcott is known for his relentless pace and well-rounded skill set.

Both athletes compete for Unity MMA in Vernon. The gym offers MMA, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training for kids and adults.

“These back-to-back fights show the dedication and progress of our athletes,” said Unity MMA head coach and owner Raja Kler. “Both Ethan and Riley have been training hard, and we’re proud to see them represent Vernon at this level.”

