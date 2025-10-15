Sports News

UBCO Heat softball team wins second national championship

UBCO national champs

Photo: UBC Heat Photo The UBCO Heat continued their dominant run of play with a victory at the anadian Collegiate Softball Association Championship in Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 11

The UBCO Heat softball team finished off an impressive season with their second ever national championship.

Competing in the 2025 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association Championship (CCSA) in Calgary, the Heat dominated the host Calgary Dinos 8-1 in the final on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The Dinos and Heat squared off in the gold medal match for the second week in a row, after the two tangoed in the Western Canadian Softball Association (WCSA) Championship, with the Heat winning.

The Dinos struck first in the opening inning, and the 1-0 scoreline would hold until the fourth, when the Heat bats came alive.

With the bases loaded, pinch hitter Hannah Pepin drove in three runs with a single to right field to put the Heat up 3-1.

They would add to that lead in the fifth with five more runs, keyed by another three-run RBI by Pepin. At the end of the inning, the Heat would be up 8-1, enacting the seven-run mercy rule to give UBCO the victory.

Starting pitcher Kate Hourihane pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on seven hits.

For their exploits throughout the CCSA’s, Hourihane and third-baseman Maya Holmes were named to the tournament all-star team.

After going 3-0 in pool play, the Heat advanced directly to the semifinals, against the Durham Lords from Ontario.

UBCO was down late, trailing 7-3 after four innings. However, in the fifth, the Heat were able to rally, tying things up and sending it to extras.

After two scoreless extra innings, both teams would strike twice in the eighth, to force a ninth inning. There, after one run by the Lords, first-basemen Emmy Bonville would step to the plate and club a double to bring two batters home and send the Heat to the final.

Doug Allin, first year head coach, led the Heat to a 28-game unbeaten streak to finish the season.

"Taking the coaching position was a considerable amount of work but seeing the players commit to each other to prepare for the season was amazing," said Allin. "The players experienced something that they will share forever and I'm glad to have shared in the journey with the players, manager and coaches."

The Heat softball program began in 2019 and has been a bedrock of consistency. The team won it all in 2021, and claimed bronze in 2022.