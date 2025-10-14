Sports News

Former Toronto Blue Jay Gregg Zaun aims to bring winning culture to Kelowna Falcons

Zaun set for new challenge

Photo: Contributed New Falcons head coach Gregg Zaun

Gregg Zaun hopes to return the Kelowna Falcons to playoff relevance in the West Coast League in 2026.

The outspoken 54-year-old who played for 10 teams including the Toronto Blue Jays over a 16-year major league career, was named head coach of the Falcons over the weekend.

He replaces Doug Noce who was fired part way through last season.

It will be a new experience for Zaun, who has spent the last three years in various coaching capacities with teams in Kalispell, Mont., Lexington, Ky. and Cancun, Mexico.

But he has never had to recruit the way West Coast teams do.

“It’s going to be a struggle,” he admitted during an interview with Castanet News.

“My target is (Division 1) because I want to put a good product on the field.

“I have my connections in Ontario and I’m building them here in B.C. I know half a dozen D1 coaches, guys that I’ve played with, guys that I’ve played against and friends of friends.”

He also hired Graig Merritt, a former minor league player and head coach of the Victoria Harbourcats, who Zaun said understands the league and how to recruit.

“We need to put a good product on the field, we need good kids that are going to play hard.

“I’d like to think that Graig and I are going to make a big difference with regards to the knowledge we are imparting, that these kids are going to play at a higher level of ball intellectually.

“We want a whole staff of ex-professional baseball players, guys with lots of energy, passion and enthusiasm.”

Zaun was a tough-as-nails, gritty catcher during his career and expects to field that same type of club next season.

“The type of ball club we are going to be is up-tempo, gritty, grinders. The other team is going to be tired when they’re done playing us every night.”

He also hopes to impart some fundamentals he says are missing from the game today.

Zaun says the game today is all about launch angle, exit velocity and spin rate.

“These kids don’t know how to play baseball.

“When I was 12 I learned you bunt the ball to third base with a runner at second and nobody out, I learned how to hit the ball on the ground when somebody gave me a hit and run sign, I understood what hitting the cutoff man was or defending no doubles.

“I’m going to teach them how to play.”

He said he hopes to impart a bit of wisdom gleaned from 16 years in the big leagues and 22 years as a professional baseball player.

“This is a game that needs to be passed along.”

That’s both on and off the field, including mistakes he has made.

Zaun was open during the lengthy interview, including the circumstances that led to his firing from Sportsnet in 2017 for "inappropriate behaviour and comments" toward female employees.

Zaun took ownership, as he has over the years.

He said he reacted poorly to his “burgeoning celebrity” as an analyst on Blue Jay telecasts.

“I felt bulletproof, I reacted very poorly to my celebrity and the attention I was getting from female co-workers and female fans,” he said.

“It was inappropriate then and it would be inappropriate now…even worse now because I know better.

“I lost my way and I paid a huge, heavy price that I am still paying.”