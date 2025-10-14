Sports News

Former Cleveland Guardians make Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse feel like home

Making clubhouse home

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Moments after the Seattle Mariners advanced to the American League Championship Series with a thrilling 15-inning win over the Detroit Tigers, first baseman Josh Naylor of Mississauga, Ont., was asked about getting to play post-season baseball in Toronto.

Naylor said that playing against his hometown Blue Jays would be "just another team we've gotta beat," but that getting to see some of his friends who are on Toronto's roster, guys he had come up with in the Cleveland Guardians organization, that was another matter.

"They're a phenomenal group, managed by a great manager, they have awesome players," Naylor told Sportsnet on the field at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. "I'm really excited to see Straw, Gimenez, Sandlin and Ernie. Those are my boys.

"I'm happy we're all there. We were all Cleveland boys at one point, and they all traded us, and now we're going."

The players Naylor listed off are Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw, relief pitcher Nick Sandlin as well as infielders Andres Gimenez and Ernie Clement. Pitcher Shane Bieber, who will be Toronto's starter in Game 3 on Wednesday in Seattle, is also a former member of the Guardians.

"That put a big smile on my face, and I'm sure all the other guys, because we love Nayls," said Clement in the home dugout at Rogers Centre on Monday. "He's one of the best teammates I've ever had, and we're always rooting for him, so it's really cool to share the field with him again."

All five of the former Guardians arrived in Toronto by different means.

Clement signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in March 2023 after a stint with the then-Oakland Athletics. Gimenez and Sandlin were traded to Toronto in December. Straw was acquired in a separate deal a month after that, and Bieber was picked up on July 31 ahead of the trade deadline.

"I think the culture over there in Cleveland is really, really good, so we've all kind of tried to bring that here," said Clement, noting that Blue Jays team president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins were both previously with the Guardians.

"There's just great people top to bottom in the Cleveland and in the Toronto organizations, so it's not hard to have a great culture here. It's nice seeing familiar faces."

Bieber, the latest Guardian to make the move north of the border, said that having so many former teammates on the Blue Jays made the transition easier.

"I think right when I got the call that I was traded over here, I already had a handful of phone numbers that I reached out to and made a group text," said Bieber. "Obviously, that was great. But at the same time, even guys that I didn't have their contact info, the minute I walked into the clubhouse, everybody within this organization, especially in that clubhouse, has made the transition really easy and seamless."

Manager John Schneider said it was a bit of a running gag in Toronto's clubhouse.

"We were kind of joking it was a prerequisite to be in Cleveland at some point to be over here," said Schneider, before adding that it's made his team more cohesive. "It helps because this game is hard, and everyone makes sacrifices. They're away from their family, they're here all day; you know what I mean?"

Despite the turnover in personnel, the Guardians still made this year's playoffs. Cleveland was eliminated from the American League Wild Card series by Detroit in three games.

Bieber laughed when asked how it felt to be in the ALCS when his former team was not.

"I'm focused on where we're at and this team," said Bieber. "I think you understand the business for what it is, so the moment you get traded, you dive into whatever organization you just moved to.

"So that's what I've tried to do, and that's what my family has tried to do."

The Mariners grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS with 3-1 and 10-3 victories in Toronto. Seattle hosts the next two games, and a third if necessary. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played in Toronto.

Regardless of how the ALCS pans out, Naylor said he was happy to reconnect with so many of his old friends during the two games at Rogers Centre.

"We just talked about how our families were, how we're doing as individuals," said Naylor. "We were all really super, super close when we were there, and those memories last forever, those friendships last forever, and I'm super grateful for the moments we all had together, whether they were on the field, in the hotel, at dinner, on the bus. Wherever they were, I'm super, super grateful for those moments.

"We had so many awesome memories on that team, and we'll carry those memories forever. It's kind of shocking that we all got broken up and now we're all almost to the World Series."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2025.