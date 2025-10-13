Sports News

Mariners dump Blue Jays 10-3 to take 2-0 lead in American League Championship Series

Lukes back in lineup

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — So much for the fatigue storyline.

The Seattle Mariners have looked anything but tired despite arriving in Toronto on a transcontinental flight less than 24 hours before the start of the American League Championship Series.

It seems the only thing a 15-inning Game 5 division series win did was make the Mariners hungry for more.

Seattle quieted the hot Toronto bats over two victories at Rogers Centre, the latest a 10-3 rout in Game 2 on Monday that has the Mariners two wins away from their first World Series appearance.

"They scored 10 runs today, so if they're fatigued (now) then they're going to be even better when we get back to Seattle," said Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider. "They're a good team. I feel like (fatigue) is just an excuse for teams to have if they end up losing in my opinion."

The Mariners have controlled the top-seeded Blue Jays and now get to return to their adoring fans at T-Mobile Park for the next two games as well as Game 5, should Toronto pick up a win.

Seattle has outplayed the Blue Jays in several facets of the game, been more effective on the mound and taken advantage of opportunities.

Toronto was held to two hits in a 3-1 loss in Game 1 on Sunday and managed just one hit off the Seattle bullpen in Game 2 after starter Logan Gilbert's three-inning appearance.

"You can't ask for more than that," said Mariners manager Dan Wilson. "These guys really delivered and gave us some strong innings tonight."

The offensive output has simply not been good enough for a Toronto team that averaged 8.5 runs per game in the division series win over New York.

"I don't think there's really anything to panic about," said Toronto pitcher Chris Bassitt, who got five outs in relief. "I understand we're under a time crunch a little bit obviously, but the reality is we still trust this group."

Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco hit three-run homers and Canadian Josh Naylor added a two-run shot for the Mariners.

Rodriguez went deep off starter Trey Yesavage in the first inning. The Blue Jays answered with two runs in the bottom half and pulled even in the second.

Polanco restored Seattle's lead in the fifth inning and Naylor, from Mississauga, Ont., helped turn the game into a rout in the seventh.

"I think in these moments, these playoff moments, you can't be fatigued," Naylor said. "Every game matters. Every pitch matters. Every opportunity matters.

"You've got to be able to turn the page quick. You've got to be able to find a way to get energy because you need to win."

Blue Jays right-fielder Nathan Lukes, who got the start after being pulled in Game 1 due to a bruised knee, had three hits and scored a run.

Left-fielder Anthony Santander was a late scratch due to lower back tightness.

Yesavage settled down after the early hiccup but still threw 33 pitches in the opening frame. He allowed five earned runs, four hits, three walks and had four strikeouts.

"They just made more swings than us the last two games is what it comes down to," said Toronto manager John Schneider.

The Blue Jays fell to 0-4 in all-time head-to-head playoff matchups against the Mariners. Seattle swept Toronto in the wild-card round in 2022.

Shane Bieber (0-0, 6.75 earned-run average) was tabbed to start Game 3 for Toronto on Wednesday night against Seattle's George Kirby (0-0, 2.70).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.